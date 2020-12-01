Menu
Jackie Murray
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1934
DIED
November 24, 2020
Jackie Murray's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home in Des Moines, IA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 6th Ave., Des Moines, Iowa 50313
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 6th Ave., Des Moines, Iowa 50313
Funeral services provided by:
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
