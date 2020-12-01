Menu
Jackie White
1931 - 2020
BORN
January 15, 1931
DIED
November 29, 2020
Jackie White's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola in Macon, GA .

Published by Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Vineville Baptist Church
2591 Vineville Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31204
Funeral services provided by:
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
