Jaclyn M. McKenna, 43, of Hempfield Twp., went to be with the Lord on August 30, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1977 in Jeannette, to Donna (Newill) McKenna Felker and the late John McKenna. In addition to her mother, Jaclyn is survived by her beloved daughter, Nicole DeFloria; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Frank and Marian Newill; paternal grandparents, John and Gloria McKenna; uncle, Matthew McKenna; and cousin, Daniel McKenna. Jaclyn worked in the health care industry as a caregiver for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed all outdoor activities, especially camping and swimming. She was also an animal lover, and will be missed by her two dogs and five birds. The family will be having a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.