Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jaclyn M. McKenna
1977 - 2020
BORN
July 9, 1977
DIED
August 30, 2020
Jaclyn M. McKenna, 43, of Hempfield Twp., went to be with the Lord on August 30, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1977 in Jeannette, to Donna (Newill) McKenna Felker and the late John McKenna. In addition to her mother, Jaclyn is survived by her beloved daughter, Nicole DeFloria; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Frank and Marian Newill; paternal grandparents, John and Gloria McKenna; uncle, Matthew McKenna; and cousin, Daniel McKenna. Jaclyn worked in the health care industry as a caregiver for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed all outdoor activities, especially camping and swimming. She was also an animal lover, and will be missed by her two dogs and five birds. The family will be having a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Jackie, I was so very sorry to hear you had passed. You were a wonderful caregiver to my mom. Heaven got a new angel.
Marilyn Nuckels
Friend
September 1, 2020
Jackie and I were friends when we were teenagers. I have so many fond memories of her. I hadn't seen her in a few years but anytime I ran into her we always would catch up with each other. I can't believe she is gone. My thoughts and prayers are with her family . RIP Jackie ❤.
Jennifer Henry
Friend
September 1, 2020
I've known you a long time even though we didn't talk all the time you were a great friend i will definetly miss you.
Bryan Bristow
Friend
September 1, 2020
My condolences to Nicole, Donna and the rest of the family. Jackie and I have been friends for years, we chatted often. No matter what, I always saw her every year in June for Relay for Life - in fact, we both looked forward to taking a few laps together and catching up. I am just shocked, I can't believe you are gone, Jackie.. Rest in Peace!
Jen Moran Kerrigan
Friend
September 1, 2020
She will be missed by everyone she was a caring person loved to have fun singing and dancing .she loved people and she was loved by all she was a great friend to me i will miss her dearly
Cathy cobaugh
Friend
August 31, 2020