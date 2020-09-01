My condolences to Nicole, Donna and the rest of the family. Jackie and I have been friends for years, we chatted often. No matter what, I always saw her every year in June for Relay for Life - in fact, we both looked forward to taking a few laps together and catching up. I am just shocked, I can't believe you are gone, Jackie.. Rest in Peace!

Jen Moran Kerrigan Friend September 1, 2020