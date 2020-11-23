Menu
Jacob Love
2000 - 2020
BORN
January 31, 2000
DIED
November 8, 2020
Jacob Love's passing at the age of 20 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory - Tiffin in Tiffin, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jacob in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory - Tiffin website.

Published by Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory - Tiffin on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church
3003 North State Route 101, Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Nov
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Pleasant Ridge Cemetery
3635 County Road 38, Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Funeral services provided by:
Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory - Tiffin
