Jacob Thomas Rollins



January 31, 1988 ~ July 3, 2020



Jacob Thomas Rollins, 32, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.



He was born January 31, 1988 at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey to Ronald A. Rollins and Sharon Schoeberl Rollins.



Jacob is survived by his father, Ronald A. (Virginia) Rollins, his mother, Sharon M. Rollins, paternal grandparents, Ruby and Virgil Rollins, maternal grandfather, Donald Schoeberl, maternal grandmother, Patricia Scoeberl-Arndt (Jim), step-brothers, Benjamin Burke. Tyler (Contyra) Burke; and sister, Megan (Ryan) Hamilton. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Donald Schoeberl, Ruby Rollins, Virgil Rollins, uncles, Thomas Schoeberl, Charles Rollins, and aunt, Ethel Rollins.



Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Sunday from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. at the mortuary.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.