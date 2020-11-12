Menu
Jacob Varela
1954 - 2020
BORN
July 15, 1954
DIED
November 5, 2020
Jacob Varela's passing at the age of 66 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ballard Funeral Home in Roswell, NM .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ballard Funeral Home website.

Published by Ballard Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Visitation Room
910 South Main, Roswell, New Mexico 88203
Nov
13
Rosary
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Peters Catholic Church
109 E. Deming, Roswell, New Mexico 88203
Nov
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
St. Peters Catholic Church
109 E. Deming, Roswell, New Mexico 88203
Ballard Funeral Home
