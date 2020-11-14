Menu
Jacob Williamson
2001 - 2020
BORN
April 17, 2001
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
Boy Scouts Of America
Jacob Williamson's passing at the age of 19 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson Funeral Home in Aynor, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jacob in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Johnson Funeral Home website.

Published by Johnson Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Johnson Funeral Home
290 9th Ave., Aynor, South Carolina 29511
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Christian Fellowship Church
3073 Hwy 308, Galivants Ferry, South Carolina 29544
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Funeral Home
