Jacory Lindsey
1985 - 2020
BORN
May 9, 1985
DIED
November 6, 2020
Jacory Lindsey's passing at the age of 35 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sacred Funeral Home in Cedar Hill, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sacred Funeral Home
1395 N. Highway 67 South, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
Nov
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Laurel Land Memorial Park
6300 S. R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75232
