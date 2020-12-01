Menu
Jacqueline Abate
1965 - 2020
BORN
March 19, 1965
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Girl Scout
Jacqueline Abate's passing at the age of 55 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pleasant Manor Funeral Home, Inc. in Thornwood, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pleasant Manor Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Pleasant Manor Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Rosary Church
170 Bradhurst Avenue, Hawthorne, New York 10532
Pleasant Manor Funeral Home, Inc.
