Jacqueline Aubrey
1956 - 2020
BORN
August 9, 1956
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Jacqueline Aubrey's passing at the age of 64 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations in Belle Vernon, PA .

Published by Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations - Belle Vernon
626 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania 15012
Funeral services provided by:
Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations
