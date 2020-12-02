Menu
Jacqueline Geisz
1937 - 2020
BORN
May 22, 1937
DIED
November 26, 2020
Jacqueline Geisz's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home in Norwood, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, OH 45212
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia Lehane Hawkins
Friend
November 29, 2020