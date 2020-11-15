Menu
Jacqueline Halcomb
1944 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1944
DIED
November 10, 2020
Jacqueline Halcomb's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by The N. F. Chance Funeral Home in Indianapolis, IN .

Published by The N. F. Chance Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Norman F. Chance Family Funeral Home
504 E. NATIONAL AVENUE, INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana 46227
Funeral services provided by:
The N. F. Chance Funeral Home
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
N.F. Chance Funeral Home
November 15, 2020