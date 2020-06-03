Jacqueline Simons Mackelprang – Jackie -- was the first of her siblings to be born in Salt Lake City. She had two older brothers – Bill and Paul – and an older sister, Dorothy. Her family didn't have much money; in fact, Jackie missed a fair amount of school so could stay home to help raise her two little sisters, Helen and Barbara, when her mother had to go to work to help support the family. Jackie grew up quickly and was a very popular young woman. She was a drum majorette for the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps, and proudly marched with her father in uniforms that were hand-sewn by her mother.One day when she was still quite young, her big brother Bill came home and told her about his new friend, Harry Mackelprang, who had also just returned from the War in the Pacific. She thought that was the funniest name she'd ever heard; little did she know.Jackie and Harry were married on November 6, 1947 in Jackie's home on Edison Street in Salt Lake City. The couple was poor and could only afford to go as far as her aunt's house in Spanish Fork for their honeymoon – a trip that was delayed due to a severe snowstorm at the point of the mountain. The young couple scrimped and saved and worked hard to carve out a secure and happy life. Their early years were spent in the Midvale area and Harry would work impossible hours while Jackie labored at home raising their small family on a meager but growing income.Harold worked in heavy construction and for about twenty-five years, starting in the late sixties, he moved his family around the United States as he worked on various projects. While Harry earned the money, Jackie made each of the houses they lived in into wonderful homes with her delicious cooking, gentle mothering and beautiful craftwork. Her children wore hand-sewn clothes to school, stayed warm in hand-knitted sweaters, slept under home-made quilts and afghans and enjoyed her doilies and needlepoint art around the house. She was very gifted and loved to share her talents with those around her.Jackie was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities over the years. Indeed, service is the word that epitomizes her life. She was devout in her faith and strived to live a Christ-like life.Jackie and Harry settled in Farmington, Utah in about 1983. They built a home on 1400 North and melted into a warm, inviting community of wonderful people who embraced them as one of their own. Their children often heard about the wonderful acts of service and love performed by their neighbors. One of Jackie's favorite things to say in her later years was, "I have such good friends; I live in such a wonderful place. I'm so lucky."Jackie's fondest wish came true in September of 1989, when she and her beloved husband were sealed together in the Salt Lake temple. She had patiently awaited that day for nearly 30 years. Before dying she frequently expressed her excitement to be with her Harry again. If heaven is anything like earth, Harry was grinning in a pair of greasy overalls when they were reunited last week.Jackie is survived by her four wonderful children, Steve, Linda, Scott and Gary, eleven grandchildren and a peck of great grandchildren.Due to the coronavirus and associated restrictions, there will be no viewing or formal funeral; rather, there will be a graveside service for the family and close friends at the Farmington City Cemetery at 500 East 200 South, Farmington, Utah at 10:00 AM on June 11, 2020. The family wishes to express its appreciation to Jennifer Jordan, Jackie's granddaughter, and her partner Gavin, as well as to CNS Home Health and Hospice, for their compassionate care and service during Jackie's last weeks of life.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 10, 2020.