Jacqueline Marcum
1977 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1977
DIED
November 15, 2020
Jacqueline Marcum's passing at the age of 43 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Auberry Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Campbellsville, KY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Auberry Funeral Home
503 East Main St, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Auberry Funeral Home
503 East Main St, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Funeral services provided by:
Auberry Funeral Home & Cremation Services
