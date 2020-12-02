Menu
Jacqueline Miller
1951 - 2020
BORN
May 29, 1951
DIED
November 29, 2020
Jacqueline Miller's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC in Exeter, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Pittston City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
