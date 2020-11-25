Menu
Jacqueline Nelson
1940 - 2020
BORN
October 21, 1940
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
Meals On Wheels
Jacqueline Nelson's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. in Upton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jacqueline in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
