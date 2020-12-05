Menu
Jacquelyn Harstad
1943 - 2020
BORN
September 10, 1943
DIED
November 27, 2020
Jacquelyn Harstad's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria, MN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory
659 Voyager Drive NW, Alexandria, Minnesota 56308
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Funeral Home
