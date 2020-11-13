Menu
Jacquelyn Hazey
1967 - 2020
BORN
September 1, 1967
DIED
November 9, 2020
Jacquelyn Hazey's passing at the age of 53 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jacquelyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home website.

Published by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
