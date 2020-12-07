Menu
Jacquelyn Kaffenberger
1932 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1932
DIED
December 4, 2020
Jacquelyn Kaffenberger's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset, OH .

Published by Bope-Thomas Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Somerset Cemetery
N. High St., Somerset, Ohio 43783
Funeral services provided by:
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
