Jacquelyn Rollins
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1937
DIED
November 29, 2020
Jacquelyn Rollins's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cole Funeral Home in Aiken, SC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
3925 Shiloh Church Road, Aiken 29801
Dec
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
3925 Shiloh Church Road, Aiken 29801
Funeral services provided by:
Cole Funeral Home
