Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jacques Jean
1937 - 2020
BORN
November 11, 1937
DIED
November 3, 2020
Jacques Jean's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Island Memorial Funeral Home in East Orange, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jacques in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Island Memorial Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Island Memorial Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 9:00a.m.
First Shiloh Baptist Church
424 Main Street, Orange, Jersey 07050
Nov
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Shiloh Baptist Church
424 Main Street, Orange, Jersey 07050
Funeral services provided by:
Island Memorial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.