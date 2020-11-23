Jaden Mulder's passing at the age of 18 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silver Creek Mortuary - Taylor in Taylor, AZ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jaden in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silver Creek Mortuary - Taylor website.
Published by Silver Creek Mortuary - Taylor on Nov. 23, 2020.
