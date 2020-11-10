Menu
Jaiden Limbock
2005 - 2020
BORN
March 3, 2005
DIED
November 6, 2020
Jaiden Limbock's passing at the age of 15 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman in Quitman, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jaiden in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman website.

Published by Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Jim Hogg Park Pavillion
518 S. Main, Quitman, Texas 75783
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman
