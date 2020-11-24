Menu
Jaime Calzada
1991 - 2020
BORN
May 6, 1991
DIED
November 17, 2020
Jaime Calzada's passing at the age of 29 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bocken Funeral Home, Inc. in Hammond, IN .

Published by Bocken Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Casmir Church
4340 S. Johnson Avenue, Hammond, Indiana 46327
Funeral services provided by:
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
