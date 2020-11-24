Jaime Calzada's passing at the age of 29 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bocken Funeral Home, Inc. in Hammond, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jaime in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bocken Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Bocken Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 24, 2020.
