Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jaime Soto
1956 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1956
DIED
October 10, 2020
Jaime Soto's passing at the age of 64 on Saturday, October 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel in Brownsville, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jaime in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Trevino Funeral Home
1355 Old Port Isabel Road, Brownsville, Texas 78520
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.