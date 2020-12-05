Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jaime Starkey
1976 - 2020
BORN
November 3, 1976
DIED
November 30, 2020
Jaime Starkey's passing at the age of 44 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Williams-Onancock Funeral Home in Onancock, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jaime in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fairview Lawn Cemetery
Hill Street, Onancock, Virginia 23417
Funeral services provided by:
Williams-Onancock Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.