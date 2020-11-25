Jair Suarez Labastidas passed away on November 24, 2020 in Murray, Utah. He was born on May 9, 1977 in Mexico City, Mexico. November 11, 2006 he married Gleysi Pirela in Bountiful Utah; they were blessed with their daughter, Natalie Suárez. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of the Francis Peak Ward.



He was a technician for the Titan Company. Jair loved his wife and daughter. He loved going to the movies with Natalie. He especially liked serving anyone in need.



Jair is survived by his wife, Gleysi; daughter, Natalie; brothers, Ivon, Carla and Gabriel.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah at 3pm. Friends and family can meet before 2-2: 45pm.











Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, Masks are Required by those who attend. Please also adhere to social distancing practices. Attendance numbers may be determined by local or state guidelines. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time.

