Jair Suarez-Labastida
1977 - 2020
BORN
May 9, 1977
DIED
November 24, 2020
Jair Suarez-Labastida's passing at the age of 43 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers Mortuary in Layton, UT .

Published by Myers Mortuary on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Myers Mortuary of Layton
250 N. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah 84041
Nov
27
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, UT 84041
