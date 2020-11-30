Jambrecka Bailey's passing at the age of 42 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Summers Funeral Home - Ocala in Ocala, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jambrecka in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Summers Funeral Home - Ocala website.
Published by Summers Funeral Home - Ocala on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.