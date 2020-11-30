Menu
Jambrecka Bailey
1978 - 2020
BORN
January 6, 1978
DIED
November 20, 2020
Jambrecka Bailey's passing at the age of 42 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Summers Funeral Home - Ocala in Ocala, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Summers Funeral Home - Ocala website.

Published by Summers Funeral Home - Ocala on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Summers Funeral Home Chapel
2238 NW 10th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475
Funeral services provided by:
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
