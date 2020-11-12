Menu
James Absher
1927 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1927
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
James Absher's passing at the age of 93 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc. in Columbia, KY .

Published by Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home
200 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, Kentucky 42728
