Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Adams
1938 - 2020
BORN
December 20, 1938
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
James Adams's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman Funeral Home in Wellston, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lehman Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lehman Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lehman Funeral Home
334501 E. HWY 66, Wellston, Oklahoma 74881
Funeral services provided by:
Lehman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.