Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Allen
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 11, 1934
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
Us Air Force
James Allen's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Citty Funeral Home Inc. in Reidsville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Citty Funeral Home Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Citty Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.