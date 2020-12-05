Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Anderson
1932 - 2020
BORN
August 26, 1932
DIED
November 24, 2020
James Anderson's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc in Jeannette, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home, Inc.
201 N. First St., Jeannette, Pennsylvania 15644
Nov
28
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St P O Box 140, Jeannette, PA 15644
Nov
28
Service
1:00p.m.
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St P O Box 140, Jeannette, PA 15644
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home, Inc.
201 N. First St., Jeannette, Pennsylvania 15644
Funeral services provided by:
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Peg so sorry to hear about James passing MAY GOD SURROUND YOU WITH HIS PRESENCE AND COMFORT YOU IN JESUS NAME AMEN.
Terry Eichelberger and Family
Friend
November 27, 2020