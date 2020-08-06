James Lyman Arbon, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandpa, 80, died August 3, 2020 after losing his battle with COVID-19.



Jim was born May 18, 1940 in Ogden, Utah to Lyman James Arbon and Ruby (Staples) Arbon. He married the love of his life Betty Rae Fullmer, April 12, 1963 in the Logan Temple. They had five children together that always kept them on their toes.



Jim (Arb) as everyone knew him, taught school for 43 years as a graduate of Weber State College. His love for art became the love of the students he taught as he shared his talents to help his students develop their talents in many forms of art such as painting, ceramics, and jewelry. He provided them an opportunity to show their treasures to the community in art galleries and family home art exhibits.



He couldn't go anywhere without having one of his old students yell out "Arb, how are you?" He carried his talent to his home where he also carved an old dead pine tree into many faces and an elephant. He was an amazing artist and potter. He would sell his art in his home usually twice a year with many repeat customers.



Jim, like his mom, was an avid golfer and prior to catching COVID he was playing six days a week developing many new friendships and golfing partners after his retirement. He had many friends at Swan Lake where he golfed at least 100 nine hole rounds every year. One of his accomplishments, which most will never achieve, he had five hole in ones. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and believe it or not, shopping. He loved people and was never afraid to say hello or tell you your shoe was untied.



With Betty's poor health over the years, he was in charge of making sure the kids made it to church, scouts and other activities. Mom hated to miss church and would come when she was feeling well, which made the kids have to behave better than usual as mom was around. Mom would always say "Jim, you are worse than those children, would you please behave and act your age!"



Jim was preceded in death by his son Bret Ray Arbon, father Lyman James Arbon, his mother Ruby Staples Arbon and his sister Ilene Gibbons (Steve). He is survived by his wife Betts Arbon, sons, Chad Arbon, Ty Arbon, Terron Arbon (Michelle) and daughter Shonell Saxe, grandchildren: Joshua, Shannon (Ashton), Justin, Tiffany, Breesa, Britney, Erica, Megan, and Ali, great-grandchildren: Zachary, Abigail, Gunnar, and Harper.



Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Road. Friends may visit family Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.