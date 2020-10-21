James Joseph Argyle our sweet baby boy was born on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 in the Ogden Regional Medical Center, the son of Joseph Paul Argyle and Katie Beth Jones Argyle.



Our hearts are broken for the loss of our precious baby boy.



He is survived by his parents, grandparents: Scott and Pam Argyle, Don and Ann Jones, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins whom all loved him dearly.



"There is no foot too small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world."



At this time of our grieving we would like to express our appreciation to our friends and family for their love and support.



A graveside services will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 for close family and friends.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.