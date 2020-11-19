Menu
James Arnold
1942 - 2020
BORN
June 21, 1942
DIED
November 18, 2020
James Arnold's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Caldwell, OH .

Published by Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Rosary
7:30p.m.
Chandler Funeral Home
609 West Street, Caldwell, Ohio 43724
Nov
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Mary's of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
43700 Fulda Road, Caldwell, Ohio 43724
Nov
21
Nov
21
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Mary's of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
43700 Fulda Road, Caldwell, Ohio 43724
Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
