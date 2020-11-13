James Bailey's passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Saints Funeral Home in Florence, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Saints Funeral Home website.
Published by Saints Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
