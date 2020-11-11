Menu
James Baker
1930 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1930
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
Army
James Baker's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Czup Funeral Home in Ashtabula, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Czup Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Czup Funeral Home
1329 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, Ohio 44004
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Czup Funeral Home
1329 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, Ohio 44004
