James Ball's passing at the age of 67 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ruegg Funeral Homes Inc in Piedmont, MO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ruegg Funeral Homes Inc website.
Published by Ruegg Funeral Homes Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
