JAMES LARUE BARTLESON
1935-2020
James LaRue Bartleson, 85, passed away on November 14, 2020 surrounded by immediate family members. James was born August 28, 1935 in Couer d'Alene, Idaho, a handsome son of Ronald James Bartleson and June Laverne Cline. Jim later moved to California with his sister and mother where he graduated from Roseville High School. He continued his education in animal husbandry at Brigham Young University. He was recruited to work on a ranch in Hardin, Montana – enticed by a pending annual fishing trip. Jim met and fell in love with Sharon Ferrell, a daughter of the ranch owner. He knew she was meant to be his beloved when she sat in a puddle of water on the tractor's fender so they could be together. At 21, Jim accepted a call to serve the Lord to the Eastern Central States Mission. Sharon waited faithfully for him to return and they were sealed for time and eternity in the Manti Temple on July 19, 1958. Their legacy together will forever be remembered as one of true love and never-ending adoration for each other.
Together, Jim and Sharon had many adventures across the country as they raised their four boys. A devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day saints since his conversion as a teenager, Jim served the Lord as a bishop, branch president, high councilor, stake Sunday School president, and ward and Stake Mission President. For four years, Jim and Sharon fought to save the life of their oldest son, James Lee, who lost his life at age 17 due to brain cancer. A loving husband and father, Jim worked tirelessly to provide for the needs of his family by embracing his passions for ranching, farming, mining, marketing, and sales. Jim and Sharon moved to Washington DC for four years to teach members of congress, and their staff, how to write Constitutional bills - receiving recognition by national and international leaders. Following a run for US Congress In 1992, Jim and Sharon moved to Thayne Wyoming to improve Sharon's health. Jim and Sharon owned a successful computer sales and service business for 16 years. Jim served on the Thayne town council advancing the expansion of the town with emphasis on public safety and education. Wanting to serve the Lord on a mission with his beloved, he was admonished by an ecclesiastical leader to continue his work in protecting the rights and freedoms provided by the Constitution. He founded many organizations like Teen League USA, Foundations of Liberty, and his final project, Mothers of America. Throughout his life, Jim fervently followed the counsel of Napoleon Hill, "With every adversity or defeat there is the seed of an equivalent or even greater benefit." This impassioned statement has been passed down to his posterity along with his eternal optimism and positive attitude.
Jim is survived by his sons Robert L (Kathryn), Ronald K, and Niles J (Denalee); his grandchildren- Bobby, Cherie, Erron, Carissa, Jimmy, Kit, Jonathan, Brett, Austin, Brittney, Colton, and Kori; as well as 20 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved "babydoll" Sharon Lee Ferrell, his parents, his sister Jean Norene, grandson Brandon, and beloved son James Lee.
A graveside service will be held November 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Riverton City Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family suggests donating to the Jamie Lee Foundation, set up in honor of Jim's beloved son who passed away in February of 1977. The foundation provides assistance to low income and disabled people and supports research and education for disabilities and relief from symptoms associated with disabilities. You may use the link https://jamieleefnd.org/donate/.
