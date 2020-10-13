A resident of Monroeville Rehab and Wellness, a native of Braddock, former resident of Turtle Creek, age 79, on Sunday, October 11, 2020.



Beloved father of Diane Salany of Pittsburgh, Donna Baverso of Franklin Park, Joseph (Lisa) Baverso of NC, Dana (Larry) Chapell of Cranberry and Jaime Baverso of Imperial.



Jim is also survived by 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.



Brother of Christine (Ron) Ring of Freedom, the late John and late Ken Baverso.



Jim was a U.S. Navy veteran and a career food service employee. He worked at various Pittsburgh restaurants before ending his career after several years at the Pittsburgh Field Club. Jim was a very religious, devout Catholic and enjoyed long distance road trips to visit shrines, especially to Alabama to visit the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament. He also took his grandchildren on trips to Disney World and other vacation spots.



Friends are welcome on Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800



Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish on Friday at 12 noon.





Memorial donations may be made directly to Jim's family.



Jim will be laid to rest privately.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.