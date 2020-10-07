Of North Braddock, age 44, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.



Beloved son of John F. Besseck, Jr. and Mary E. (Hoolahan) Besseck.



Loving brother of John (Rebecca) Besseck.



Cherished uncle of Shanoyn DiPaolo.



Adored great-uncle of Izabel "Izzy" Livingston.



Dear nephew of Karen (Joe) Buxton, Paul (Pam) Hoolahan, Larry (Patti) Besseck, Carol Crowley, the late Daniel (surviving spouse, Marilyn) Steving, and the late Richard "Junior" Hoolahan.



Also survived by numerous cousins.



Jimmy was a courageous and resilient man, who fought health concerns from birth, but never let them impact his outlook on life. He had a large network of close friends, who he would often travel across the country with. Jimmy was a passionate fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams, especially his beloved Pittsburgh Penguins, which he held season tickets to for many years. He enjoyed spending time at the Italian American Citizens Club in Wilkins Twp., but most of all, Jimmy had a large heart for his family and cherished spending time with them.



Friends welcome Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed at a time and face masks or coverings are required.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.