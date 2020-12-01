Menu
James Bianski
1929 - 2020
BORN
July 15, 1929
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
James Bianski's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home website.

Published by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Rosary
3:00p.m.
your home
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
An image of Uncle Jim since I can remember: a twinkle in his eyes, a song nearby, and a tender heart. Thank you for being a good role model for so many of us.
Sheryl Overlan
Family
November 29, 2020
Praying for your family in this time of loss. May the happy memories you have of a great dad and grandfather help you through these days.
Steve and Karen
Steve Keck
November 28, 2020
Melanie Todd
November 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dawn M sowell
November 28, 2020