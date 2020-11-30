Menu
James Birkner
1949 - 2020
BORN
November 6, 1949
DIED
November 27, 2020
James Birkner's passing at the age of 71 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park in South Bend, IN .

Published by Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Palmer Funeral Home - River Park
2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, Indiana 46615
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Palmer Funeral Home - River Park
2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, Indiana 46615
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park
