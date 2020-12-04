James Black's passing at the age of 59 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Loran Fawcett Chapel - NEODESHA in Neodesha, KS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Loran Fawcett Chapel - NEODESHA website.