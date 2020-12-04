Menu
James Black
1961 - 2020
BORN
July 14, 1961
DIED
November 27, 2020
James Black's passing at the age of 59 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Loran Fawcett Chapel - NEODESHA in Neodesha, KS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Loran Fawcett Chapel - NEODESHA website.

Published by Loran Fawcett Chapel - NEODESHA on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Loran Fawcett Chapel
704 Indiana, Neodesha, Kansas 66757
