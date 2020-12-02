Menu
James Blackwelder
1942 - 2020
BORN
November 16, 1942
DIED
November 29, 2020
James Blackwelder's passing at the age of 78 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyerly Funeral Home in Salisbury, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
5080 Sherrills Ford Road, Salisbury, North Carolina 28147
Funeral services provided by:
Lyerly Funeral Home
