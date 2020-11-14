Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Boie
1931 - 2020
BORN
January 26, 1931
DIED
November 10, 2020
James Boie's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home in Franklin Park, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
St. Beatrice Church
Nov
16
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Beatrice Church
Funeral services provided by:
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.