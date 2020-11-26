Menu
James Brantley
1943 - 2020
BORN
September 11, 1943
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Army
U.S. Air Force
James Brantley's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Belton Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Belton-Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Ohio 45324
Nov
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Belton-Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Ohio 45324
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
