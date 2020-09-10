James T. Brivchik, 48, of Greensburg, died unexpectedly on Tuesday,September 8, 2020. Jim was born on June 3, 1972 in Elkhart, IN. He was raised in Level Green and graduated from Penn-Trafford High School. Jim is survived by his mother, Carolyn (Nichols) Brivchik; step-father, Jerry Brennan; brother, Michael Brivchik; aunts and uncles, Robert Nichols, Ricky Nichols, Marilyn Fralic, Carol Thompson, Renee and Tom Jinkins, and Sherri Gettman; wife, Tabatha; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Brivchik and grandparents, Robert and Marilyn Nichols.. Private arrangements entrusted to Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Memorial contributions may be offered through GoFundMe by visiting https://gf.me/u/yxkd2c www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
.
Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.