James Brunson-Force
1968 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1968
DIED
November 25, 2020
James Brunson-Force's passing at the age of 52 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren, OH .

Published by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Staton Borowski Funeral Home
962 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483
